Rohit Sharma clears fitness test, to fly to Australia soon

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 11 2020, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 14:28 ist
Rohit Sharma. Credit: AFP Photo

Senior India batsman Rohit Sharma on Friday cleared an eagerly-watched fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru ahead of the four-Test series against Australia starting December 17.

Rohit had sustained a hamstring injury during the IPL, which led to him missing the white-ball leg of the ongoing tour. He is also out of the reckoning for the first two Tests but can now be there for the last two games.

"Rohit has cleared the fitness Test and will soon be flying out to Australia," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Rohit's fitness test took place under the supervision of NCA director Rahul Dravid, who is entrusted with the responsibility of giving him his fitness certificate.

Rohit is expected to fly out in the next couple of days and will have to undergo 14 days of hard quarantine before being able to train for the last two Tests in Sydney (January 7 to 11) and Brisbane (January 15 to 19).

