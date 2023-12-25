Rohit Sharma & Co chase history in South Africa

South Africa is not exactly a dream destination for batters and in Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, the team has three top-order players, playing a Test here for the first time.

"That's a challenge. But at some point, we (him, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul) were also newcomers when we came to South Africa or Australia or England. And it's the same for these guys as well."

KL is short term option

KL Rahul keeping wickets is not exactly team management’s long term plan but certainly for this series where it gives the team the cushion to play an extra batter.

"I don't know how long he wants to keep but he is quite keen to take up the role," Rohit said, indicating that against England on rank turners with three spinners in operation, this will not be the best idea.

But he is happy that Rahul was flexible enough to accept the challenge.

"Look every cricketer needs to go through some kind of transformation in their career, hardly few players, who start at one position and play throughout in that position, KL is one of them.

"The way he (Rahul) kept in World Cup, it was quite pleasing. He is really working hard and he himself is quite keen to take up that role, so it gives us an option to play a solid batter at either No 5, 6 or 7," said Rohit.

He also indicated that Rahul will bat in the middle order as his experience and game awareness in those slots in invaluable.

"He got 100 last time while opening the innings. But this time, he'll play in middle order, we've seen he does most of the things right in that position in ODIs.

"He bats in the middle order, he understands situations and is an experienced player. He knows what exactly what is required at different stages of the game and gives us solid balance," he said.