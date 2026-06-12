Rohit Sharma determined to silence critics before 2027 ODI World Cup

<p>Dharamsala: As the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicked off on Thursday, there are a few 40-year-old superstars and another who is about a year from joining that club still hungry and passionate about continuing to exert their influence on the biggest stage of football.</p>.<p>Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (41 years), Croatia’s Luka Modric (40), Germany’s Manuel Neuer (40), Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Edin Dzeko (40) and Argentina’s Lionel Messi (set to turn 39 later this month) could have easily watched the global extravaganza from the confines of their living rooms, but the quintet is in the Americas, spearheading their respective country’s challenge against the best in the business. Age is simply no deterrent for them, or a few other modest names like Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa (40) and Scotland’s Craig Gordon (43), in their quest for glory.</p>.<p>Celebrated Indian batter <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rohit-sharma">Rohit Sharma</a>, aged 39, is determined to attempt something similar when the ICC ODI World Cup is held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October-November 2027. Winner of the two T20 World Cups, one as a budding youngster in the inaugural edition in 2007 and then as the captain in 2024, Rohit just doesn’t want to be involved in the 2027 mega bash but win it for two reasons — firstly to add the elusive crown to his cabinet and secondly, like he has stated many times, make up for the heartbreak of 2023 when India was vanquished by Australia in the title clash in Ahmedabad.</p>.'My cricket kitbag was often mistaken for a hockey bag': Mithali Raj cheers on women's team for T20 World Cup.<p>That’s the primary reason why the Mumbaikar, who has walked away from Tests and T20Is, is still continuing to toil hard; in fact harder than he ever has in the 50-overs format. It’s a discipline close to his heart, and he’s gone to great lengths, right from avoiding his favourite food and laying massive emphasis on fitness to keeping himself abreast of the competition.</p>.<p>Things though haven’t necessarily gone to plan since the beginning of this year for one of the most likeable characters in the game. He managed scores of 26, 24 and 11 in the series against New Zealand, which India lost 1-2, and suffered a right hamstring strain during Mumbai Indians’ IPL game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12. He missed close to a month of action before returning in thumping fashion with a blistering 84 against Lucknow Super Giants on May 4. But since then, his bat has gone a bit cold.</p>.<p>Also, since the Australia series Down Under last year, Rohit has toned down his ultra-aggressive batting that he made famous during his captaincy reign. Tough conditions and good bowling attacks have forced not just him, but even the others in the Indian team, to adapt a more orthodox approach. </p>.<p>The three-match Afghanistan ODI series, starting at the HPCA Stadium here on Saturday, offers the perfect opportunity for Rohit to get back into his groove. While there’s no immediate threat to his spot in the ODIs despite the selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, phasing out veterans in their aim of building a team for the future, Rohit knows another string of failures will only give the wise men more ammunition against him.</p>.<p>But Rohit looked primed for assault during India’s training session under lights at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Wednesday evening, where the ODI squad held a full-fledged training session after the Test team walloped Afghanistan inside three days in the one-off Test. Looking fit and showing no signs of rust, Rohit batted like a million bucks. He was the man in the spotlight and stole it by the end of it. Now, he would be hoping to replicate it on match days against Afghanistan.</p>.<p>Highlights - Rain lashes Dharamsala As India and Afghanistan checked into Dharamsala on Thursday for the opening ODI of the three-match series starting Saturday, they were greeted by rain and thunderstorm, reports DHNS. The skies opened up on around 2.00 pm as heavy rain, accompanied by lightening and thunderstorm, lashed the hill city until early evening. Although the locals may welcome the downpour in what has been a brutal summer, HPCA authorities will be worried by the weather forecast as more rain is predicted for Friday and Saturday.</p>