IPL: Rohit Sharma fined Rs 12L for MI's slow over-rate

Rohit Sharma fined Rs 12 lakh for MI's slow over-rate against DC in IPL match

MI lost the match against DC by four wickets

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 27 2022, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2022, 21:35 ist

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was on Sunday fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over-rate in their IPL match against Delhi Capitals here.

MI lost the match against DC by four wickets.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals get off to a flier, stun Mumbai Indians by four wickets

"The Mumbai Indians have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on March 27," the IPL said in a media release.

"As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offences, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakhs." 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma
IPL 2022
Indian Premier League
Delhi Capitals

What's Brewing

Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

Amid fuel price rise, man commutes to work on horse

Amid fuel price rise, man commutes to work on horse

FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week: Janhvi, Kriti walk the ramp

FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week: Janhvi, Kriti walk the ramp

 