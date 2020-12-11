Rohit Sharma passes fitness test: Report

Aggressive batsman Rohit Sharma has been deemed fit by the physios at National Cricket Academy, news agency ANI reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The cricketer had suffered from a hamstring injury during the Indian Premier League and did not travel with the rest of the team to Australia.
He will need to travel soon so that he can serve out the mandatory quarantine that's required in that country.
More to follow...
