Rohit Sharma passes fitness test: Report

Rohit Sharma passes fitness test: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 11 2020, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 13:01 ist
Rohit Sharma. Credit: PTI

Aggressive batsman Rohit Sharma has been deemed fit by the physios at National Cricket Academy, news agency ANI reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The cricketer had suffered from a hamstring injury during the Indian Premier League and did not travel with the rest of the team to Australia.

He will need to travel soon so that he can serve out the mandatory quarantine that's required in that country. 

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

sports
Cricket
India
Rohit Sharma

What's Brewing

Aus bushfire in wet year fuels climate change concerns

Aus bushfire in wet year fuels climate change concerns

Dilip Kumar, the undisputed Tragedy King turns 98

Dilip Kumar, the undisputed Tragedy King turns 98

Under the mask, the next Batman will be Black

Under the mask, the next Batman will be Black

South Korea prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

South Korea prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

The Lead: Rajeev Khandelwal on his new series Naxalbari

The Lead: Rajeev Khandelwal on his new series Naxalbari

'A Call to Spy' review: Fantastic World War II drama

'A Call to Spy' review: Fantastic World War II drama

DH Toon | Parliament building: It's make-believe world?

DH Toon | Parliament building: It's make-believe world?

''Lost shark' possibly extinct, dolphin threatened'

''Lost shark' possibly extinct, dolphin threatened'

Can I stop wearing mask after getting Covid-19 vaccine?

Can I stop wearing mask after getting Covid-19 vaccine?

 