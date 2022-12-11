Rohit Sharma ruled out of first Test against Bangladesh

Indian captain Rohit Sharma will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh due to a thumb injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted on Sunday.
UPDATE 🚨: Changes to #TeamIndia’s squad for the Test series against Bangladesh.
Rohit Sharma ruled out of 1st Test. KL Rahul to lead. Abhimanyu Easwaran named as replacement.
Mohd Shami & Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Test series. Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar replace them.
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2022
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as his replacement for the first Test, it added.
More to follow...
