Rohit Sharma ruled out of first Test against Bangladesh

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as his replacement for the first Test

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 11 2022, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2022, 19:48 ist
Rohit Sharma. Credit: AFP Photo

Indian captain Rohit Sharma will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh due to a thumb injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted on Sunday. 

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as his replacement for the first Test, it added. 

More to follow...

Rohit Sharma
Cricket
Sports News
Team India
Bangladesh

