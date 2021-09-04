India finish day 3 on 270/3, lead England by 171 runs

Rohit Sharma scores ton as India finish day 3 on 270/3, lead England by 171 runs

For England, Ollie Robinson picked two wickets while James Anderson got the other wicket

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Sep 04 2021, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 22:51 ist
Rohit Sharma, left, celebrates scoring 100 runs with batting partner Cheteshwar Pujara on day three of the fourth Test match at The Oval cricket ground in London. Credit: AP Photo

Rohit Sharma scored a gritty 127 while Cheteshwar Pujara contributed a useful 61 in India's commendable second innings score of 270 for 3 against England at stumps on the third day of the fourth Test.

India now have a lead of 171 runs with two days of play left and skipper Virat Kohli (22 batting) at the crease with Ravindra Jadeja (9 batting).

For England, Ollie Robinson picked two wickets while James Anderson got the other wicket.

Brief Scores: India 191 and 270/3 (Rohit Sharma 127, Cheteshwar Pujara 61, KL Rahul 46, Ollie Robinson 2/67, James Anderson 1/49).

England 1st Innings 290.

