Rohit Sharma should be given Test captaincy, says Mohammad Azharuddin

Azharuddin reckoned that Rohit's presence in the Test series could have made a huge difference in South Africa

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 18 2022, 18:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2022, 18:57 ist
Rohit Sharma. Credit: PTI file photo

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin feels that Rohit Sharma should be given Test captaincy as he is the best in all formats.

"If he is your no. 1 player in all formats, then what is the problem? I feel seeing 5-6 years ahead is a long time. You should definitely look forward but need to see immediately as well. Just to look forward, you cannot give to an inexperienced player, which might cause a problem.

"I feel Rohit Sharma is a good player and can be a very good captain. Whatever experience I have and whatever cricket I have played, I feel the captaincy should be given to Rohit only. He might play cricket for another two or three years, he might play more as well but his fitness will be very important because his hamstring becomes weak repeatedly," Azharuddin was quoted as saying by India News.

"His absence in this Test series also became an advantage for South Africa because he is an attacking player, plays in an attacking fashion as an opener as well," he said.

