Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill slam tons as India leaves England ravaged

The telltale sign of a side's low morale is mirrored in its sloppy fielding. As the Indian batters piled misery on England, exposing the gulf in quality of the two spin attacks on a good surface to bat, the visitors' work on the field became a casualty.

There were numerous misfields and lack of coordination while chasing the ball bordered on the comic. Yes, they did manage to prise out five wickets in the final session with spinners Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley claiming all of them, but the damage has been done. Perhaps beyond repair.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's second hundreds of the series headlined India's strong reply on the second day of the final Test as the hosts posted their fourth 400-plus total of the rubber on Friday. That it was the first instance of all top five Indian batters scoring at least a fifty against England in an innings reflected the home team's domination on the day.

That Ben Stokes, after threatening to bowl since the third Test, finally bowled in a Test after last year's Ashes was an indicator of England's desperation. That only two overs of pace were bowled after summoning the new ball spoke of their resources in that department.

That it was going to be another torrid day for England was apparent after India finished day one on 135/1 having packed off the tourists for a modest 218 with India's spinners claiming all the wickets.

The English tweakers, however, couldn't replicate the efforts of the home spinners with Rohit (103, 162, 13x4, 3x6) and Gill (110, 150b, 12x4, 5x6) treating them with little respect.

The duo raised 174 runs (244 balls) in an entertaining stand for the second wicket that was the cornerstone of India's 473/8, the highest total of the series.