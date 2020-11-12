Rohit Sharma to join India squad in Australia only before Test series

Rohit Sharma, who led Mumbai Indians to a record fifth IPL title on Tuesday night, was not part of the Indian contingent that left from Dubai to Sydney on Wednesday for the Australia tour. He will join the team only before the Test series begin.

Sharma will instead return home to recover completely from the hamstring injury he suffered during the IPL.

The selectors had added Rohit to the Test squad after initially excluding him due to the hamstring injury. However, he made a surprise comeback for the final league game of the IPL and went on to play two more games, including the summit clash.

The Indian cricket team on Wednesday departed for a two-month long tour of Australia where it will aim to build on the historic Test series win two years ago.

The BCCI tweeted photographs of the Indian contingent before departure with the players sporting customised PPE kits for travel amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"#TeamIndia is BACK! Let's embrace the new normal," read the photo caption on BCCI Twitter handle.

The majority of the India squad members were competing in the IPL and following the conclusion of their respective team's campaign, they moved to the bio-bubble created for the national team here.