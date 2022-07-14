Rohit to lead India for T20I against WI, Kohli rested

Rohit Sharma to lead India’s squad for T20I against West Indies, Virat Kohli rested

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 14 2022, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 14:31 ist

Rohit Sharma will lead India’s team for T20I series against West Indies, the BCCI announced on Thursday.

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah rested from five-match T20 series against West Indies

The squad includes Rohit Sharma (C), I Kishan, K L Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, D Hooda, S Iyer, D Karthik, R Pant, H Pandya, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, R Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, B Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

The inclusion of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness, the BCCI said. 

More to follow...

