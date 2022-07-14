Rohit Sharma to lead India’s squad for T20I against West Indies, Virat Kohli rested

Rohit Sharma will lead India’s team for T20I series against West Indies, the BCCI announced on Thursday.

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah rested from five-match T20 series against West Indies

The squad includes Rohit Sharma (C), I Kishan, K L Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, D Hooda, S Iyer, D Karthik, R Pant, H Pandya, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, R Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, B Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

The inclusion of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness, the BCCI said.

More to follow...