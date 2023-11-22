Rohit Sharma unlikely to play T20Is in near future

New Delhi: India's ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma is unlikely to play T20 Internationals anymore and had discussed his future in the shortest format before the start of the 50-over World Cup, according to sources in the BCCI.

Rohit hasn't played a single game in the shortest format since India's T20 World Cup semi-final exit in November 2022. Hardik Pandya has mostly led the Indian team in T20Is since then.

The 36-year-old India skipper has played 148 T20Is scoring 3853 runs at a strike-rate of nearly 140 with four hundreds.

"It is not a new development. Rohit hasn't played any T20Is in past one year as the focus was on ODI World Cup. He had extensive discussions with chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar in this regard. He has himself volunteered to stay away from T20Is. It has completely been Rohit's call," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

After Rohit, India have four openers -- Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad -- and all of them are proven IPL performers.