Rohit Sharma, wife Ritika Sajdeh welcome baby boy: Report

<p>Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Friday became a father, after his wife, Ritika Sajdeh gave birth to a baby boy, <em>Hindustan Times</em> <a href="https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/cheer-for-rohit-india-ahead-of-australia-series-101731689214628.html" rel="nofollow">reported</a>. </p><p>While Sharma himself is yet to confirm this news, Indian fans already have a reason to rejoice now, since now there is a chance of him travelling to Australia in time to take part in the first Test in Perth on November 22. </p><p>Meanwhile, the beleaguered K L Rahul is seeking to use the next IPL as a vehicle to stage a comeback to the Indian T20I side as he wants to remain involved in all three formats of the game.</p>.Ritika Sajdeh reacts as Aaron Finch 'defends' Rohit Sharma's absence from upcoming series amid Gavaskar's criticism.<p>The 32-year-old is in line to open the innings if skipper Rohit Sharma does not play in the first Test of the upcoming five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at Perth.</p><p>Rahul's form has been a cause of concern for the Indian team as he was recently dropped for the last two Tests against New Zealand at home with Sarfaraz Khan replacing him.</p><p>He is likely to open with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first test should captain Rohit Sharma miss the match due to the expected arrival of his second child.</p><p>However, Rahul on Friday copped a blow on his right elbow and left the field for scans during India's match simulation at the WACA ground, raising concern ahead of the first Test.</p><p>Kohli went for scans this week on an undisclosed injury, media reported, but came out to bat on Friday against a team comprising India A squad members and fringe players.</p><p><em>(With PTI and Reuters inputs) </em></p>