Rohit survives injury, available for 1st Bangladesh T20

India captain Rohit Sharma, who was hit on his left abdomen during a net session, has been declared "fit and available" for the first T20 International against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Rohit, who will lead India in the three-match series in Virat Kohli's absence, received the blow early into the net session while taking throwdowns.

After a few throwdowns, one sharp delivery hit Rohit on the inside region of jios left thigh. He immediately left the nets and it was visible that he wasn't happy with the pace at which the throwdown delivery was hurled at him.

"Rohit Sharma was hit on the left side of his abdomen while batting in the nets today. The BCCI medical team has confirmed that he is fit and available for the first T20 after assessment of his injury," the BCCI media manager issued a statement on behalf of the team. The Indian team has a designated a left-arm throwdown expert in Sri Lanka's Nuwan to counter left-arm seamers in the opposition, Mustafizur Rahaman in this particular series. Usually, the batsmen take throwdowns in order to get some rhythm before facing bowlers in the nets. Since the practice pitches at most Indian grounds are not of great quality, players want to be cautious during the net sessions. It was learnt that Rohit was taking treatment for the blow and didn't take further part in the net session.

The practice session was a good enough indicator that Sanju Samson will not be keeping wickets as he was seen fielding with others and number one choice Rishabh Pant was seen devoting extra time to his glove work. All eyes were on big-hitting Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube who was seen talking to head coach Ravi Shastri.