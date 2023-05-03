Rohit wins toss, Mumbai Indians to bowl first vs Punjab

Rohit wins toss, Mumbai Indians to bowl first vs Punjab Kings

DH Web Desk
  • May 03 2023, 19:08 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 19:08 ist
Rohit Sharma. Credit: IANS Photo

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bowl first in their IPL match against the Punjab Kings.

The game is being played at Mohali.

 

ipl 2023
Rohit Sharma
Mumbai Indians
Punjab Kings
IPL
Indian Premier League

