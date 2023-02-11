Rohit's comical conundrum: Team-mates' milestones skipper's 'millstones'

Rohit Sharma revealed that India’s ‘problem of plenty’ at the macro level trickles down to the micro level, but this is quite the comical conundrum to have.

In the wake of India dismissing Australia in an eight-session Test at the VCA stadium, Rohit Sharma was pleased with the performance of his spinners.

R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja accounted for 15 wickets, and Axar, who barely bowled in this Test, ended with one scalp. That’s sixteen out of the 20 wickets India needed to pick up to take a 1-0 lead in the series. But, Rohit said it was difficult to manage a group this adept.

“It’s a little tough,” he said in all seriousness before adding with a cheeky smile: “They are all reaching their milestones. Jadeja was on 249 wickets and he was telling me “Mere ko ball de (give me the ball). Ashwin was on four wickets and he wanted a fifer so he wanted the ball. That was the challenge I was facing.

“I really don’t know too much about milestones but these guys know about it, so yeah that’s the challenge of captaining them rather than deciding which end to give them or not. Again the three guys are quality, and whichever end is more helpful is where all these spinners want to bowl from. But the pressure is always on me to find the right end for the right bowler.”

Asked how privileged he was for their services, Rohit said: “It’s like captaining (Pat) Cummins, (Josh) Hazlewood and (Mitchell) Starc in Australia (laughs). When you have the quality of Axar, Jadeja and Ash, having played in India for so many years, and playing on pitches like these, it’s always a blessing. The conditions are there, yes, but you need to exploit them as well and conditions are for both teams.”

Rohit also revealed that a trick he picked up while watching Virat Kohli captain the spinners is one which holds him in good stead while rotating the trio.

“When Virat was captaining, I noticed one thing, even if we don’t get a wicket, the pressure has to be there so that the opposition makes a mistake. That’s what I learnt when Virat was captaining, and these guys were bowling. That’s what I try to do now. Apply pressure and don’t expect wickets every ball, it’s not going to happen like that, not always.”

As for the game itself, Australia, who put up 177 in their first essay, were shot out for 91 in their second. This is on the same pitch where India put up 400 with one centurion in Rohit.

“No I didn’t,” said Rohit if he expected Australia to fold in a session. “We were prepared to have a hard day’s bowling. We never thought they would get bowled out in a session. As you saw, the pitch became slower and slower and there was no bounce on the pitch, so it was a bit of a surprise for me.”