Role-play clarity was critical to CSK's success

The 2021 Chennai Super Kings’ squad was derisively dubbed the Dad’s Army my many. Their core players — Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Mooen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja and skipper MS Dhoni — were well over 30 years and fathers too. CSK showed immense faith in the battle-hardened soldiers in a format (T20) perceived to be tailor-made for youngsters but the veterans proved experience is a priceless commodity, guiding them to a title triumph in Dubai.

The formula for running a successful franchise is by looking towards the future but ensuring some of the old hands and minds remain for a smooth transition. CSK exactly did that this season, forming a strong core for the next few years but retaining some of their trusted hands and coaching staff that blended beautifully to script a magical record-equalling fifth title triumph at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Apart from that, another major factor behind their latest success is role-play clarity for players and each of them performed the task assigned perfectly. Batters Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube, and bowlers Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana hardly veered from their roles and with long-time skipper Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming guiding them, they chugged along smoothly before signing off with a blaze. DH takes a look at some of the players who were pivotal to CSK’s success.

Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Conway and Gaikwad are similarly styled players. Both are anchor-type players who like to take their time and then slowly step on the gas. Generally, it’s a recipe for disaster in T20s to have two anchors but the duo ended up becoming one of the best opening alliances this IPL. If one attacked from get-go, the other held fort and if a situation arose, like in the final, where they had to explode off the blocks, they did that too. They constantly provided a strong platform for the middle and lower order to launch an attack.

Conway: M: 16; R: 672; HS: 92*; SR: 139.70; 50s: 6

Gaikwad: M: 16; R: 590; HS: 92; SR: 147.50; 50s: 4

Ajinkya Rahane

His career all but appeared finished but CSK gave him a lifeline from nowhere and the gritty Mumbaikar has resurrected himself stunningly. One of Rahane’s big problem was his inability to rotate strike and play the big shots in the middle overs, often dragging the team down. But Rahane reinvented himself this IPL. Dhoni told him his role would be that of an all-out aggressor before the season began and Rahane unleashed a never-before-seen side of his batting, scoring at a strike rate of 172.48. He’s easily been the surprise package this IPL.

M: 14; R: 326; SR: 172.48; 50s: 2

Shivam Dube

The tall left-hander’s task was to provide fireworks at the back end and he didn’t disappoint either. A soft-spoken guy, who barely bares his emotions, Dube would come just come on and keep launching the ball into the stands. Used largely as an Impact Player, Dube made serious impact with his big-hitting, smashing 35 sixes — most for any CSK player — and one less than RCB’s Faf du Plessis who scored the most this season.

M: 16; R: 418; SR: 158.33; 50s: 3

Tushar Deshpande

Summoned by CSK after their primary options were either battling injuries or rendered hors de combat, Deshpande emerged as the highest wicket-taker with 21 scalps. Used largely at the start, the stocky pacer bled runs but also got the crucial early wickets constantly which was what the team management wanted from him.

M: 16; W: 21; E: 9.92; SR: 16.23

Matheesha Pathirana

CSK scouts deserve plenty of plaudits for unearthing the hidden gem in Pathirana. An action which is a near carbon copy of Lasith Malinga, the 20-year-old took upon the challenge of blowing at the death with great heart. Still raw and at times wayward, Pathirana was hard to tackle when he got his trajectory right. With his wicket-taking ability, he has shown he’s a great talent to be invested in for the future.

M: 12; W: 19; E: 8.00; SR: 14.63

Maheesh Theekshana

If Pathirana was the go-to man in the second half of the innings, the 22-year-old Theekshana was entrusted with the task of controlling the game in the middle overs. Like many mystery Sri Lankans spinners, he too has his bag of tricks with the carrom ball being his main weapon. He was supposed to be an understudy for Jadeja but he ended up being a man of his own, keeping the run-rate in check and breaking the opposition rhythm by picking up wickets.

M: 13; W: 11; E: 8.00; SR: 15.69