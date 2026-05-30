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Homesportscricket

Ros Rivaz replaces Indra Nooyi as ICC's Independent Director

Rivaz, on her part, said: "I look forward to working alongside the ICC Chairman, fellow Board members, and the wider cricket family to support the continued growth of the game.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 10:33 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 10:33 IST
CricketICCInternational Cricket CouncilIndra Nooyi

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