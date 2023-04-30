RR win toss against MI, opt to bat first

The match is taking place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 30 2023, 19:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 19:04 ist
Rajasthan Royals. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan Royals won the toss against Mumbai Indians and opted to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

More to follow...

Sports News
IPL
Indian Premier League
RR
MI
Cricket

