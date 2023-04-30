RR win toss against MI, opt to bat first

Rajasthan Royals won the toss against Mumbai Indians and opted to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
100th Mann Ki Baat: Heritage sites get ready for shows
Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title
Korean waves whet an appetite for curls
Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga
Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka
Carnatic musicians rue lack of opportunities in state
Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat
DH Toon | What about commoner's 'Mann ki Baat'?