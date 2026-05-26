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Homesportscricket

'Rs 2 lakh for spreading hate': How cricket's social media ecosystem created an untamable monster

What began as aggressive social media marketing has gradually mutated into a Frankenstein's monster.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 14:20 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 14:20 IST
sportsVirat KohliCricketRCBTravis Head

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