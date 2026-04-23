<p>Bengaluru: Marco Jansen has never had second thoughts about cricket. However, before he forayed into the sport at the age of 16, the second-best Test all-rounder thought rugby was his true calling.</p>.<p>Portrayed as someone who could swing the ball at 150 clicks when he burst onto the scene, Jansen has transformed into a versatile all-rounder for his country and franchises. </p>.<p>"To be honest, me and my brother (Duan), when we were younger, we wanted to be rugby players. Rugby is our main sport in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/south-africa">South Africa</a>. Only around the age of 16, we decided to leave rugby and pursue cricket," Jansen told in a media interaction. </p>.<p>With 171 international wickets and 1,445 runs, few all-rounders possess the ceiling Jansen currently does.</p>.<p>While he has put up his name as one of the best all-rounders across formats, there have been times when Jansen "did not think it was possible" to play cricket as a profession, let alone play for South Africa. </p>.<p>“I didn't even think it was possible (cricket as a career). I would think to myself that other players are so much better than what I am.</p>.<p>"Only after school when I got into university, I got an opportunity to move to Bloemfontein and got my first franchise contract. But things didn't change there. Later on, when I made my debut for the Proteas and I did okay, was I adamant on trying to make this a fruitful career."</p>.IPL 2026| Kyle Jamieson hoping for game time.<p>Jansen, who was picked by Punjab Kings for Rs 7 crore, has been a vital cog in their impressive showing since 2025. </p>.<p>Having picked 21 wickets in 20 games for PBKS, Jansen has prioritised adaptability over rigidity, opting for different approaches in accordance with the game’s and team’s needs. </p>.<p>“I'm used to taking the first or the second over, but I also know I have other attributes. Coming in the third or fourth over, or even the fifth is definitely a different approach that I had to take. But I do have the skills to adapt to whatever situation and do a job for the team,” Jansen added.</p>.<p>While experimentation and variations have become the buzzwords in T20 cricket, hitting the hard length and doing it time and time again, remains Jansen’s biggest strength. </p>.<p>"It does not surprise me because Josh Hazlewood also does the same thing. People ask how he hits the length and picks up wickets. We're tall bowlers and we hit different lengths than others. And there is something different we offer. Earlier, I was trying to bowl similar to what others were bowling and not realising what I bring to the table is different. I think the last year or so I've felt comfortable in my own skin."</p>.<p>"I've felt comfortable in doing what I feel is best to help me stay consistent and perform on a consistent basis. Obviously you're going to get your off days but the goal is just to try and stay consistent.”</p>.<p>Jansen also heaped massive praise on skipper <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shreyas-iyer">Shreyas Iyer</a>'s leadership qualities. </p>.<p>“Shreyas as a captain is definitely up there, if not on top. He's a pleasure to work with. He knows what he's doing. He knows what he wants from the players. He's also up for discussions and is always welcoming. It's never a case of it feels like a dictatorship. He makes everyone feel valued and welcomed.”</p>