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Rugby's loss is cricket's gain: Marco Jansen

Portrayed as someone who could swing the ball at 150 clicks when he burst onto the scene, Jansen has transformed into a versatile all-rounder for his country and franchises.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 19:24 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 19:24 IST
Sports NewsCricketSouth Africa

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