Run feast on the cards as Pakistan take on Sri Lanka

Less than a month ago already feels like many a moon ago now that the World Cup is upon us, but that does not mean you forget a neo-classic between Pakistan and Sri Lanka of Asia Cup fame.
On the back of a stellar, last-ball run chase in a rain-curtailed game in Colombo, Sri Lanka made it to the final.
Let us leave out the fact that they would go on to get hammered by India in the next game, but it was the virtual semifinal that Sri Lanka will want to take heart from. After all, they have not had too many success stories of late.
Even in their opener against South Africa, Sri Lanka had little reason to smile. Sure, they batted to get beyond 300 but in a game where your fate is all but sealed, all you can really do is have fun, give it a crack maybe. They came off looking half-decent, but the coaching staff and the management surely are convincing themselves and the team they were largely on point against South Africa.
The fact is, Sri Lanka cannot afford to have another game with as one-sided an outcome, least of all against a side which lives on momentum.
These are two volatile teams with the ability to pull up and do wonders when least expected so when they do turn out at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium on Tuesday. Or they can go bust and leave fans annoyed.
We will find out one way or the other soon enough.