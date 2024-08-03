Rusty India get spin awakening

The R Premadasa Stadium is a great place to bat when the pitch is hard and firm, when hitting through the line is the easiest proposition. The same 22-yard strip can also be a nightmare for batters when it plays slow, when the ball grips the surface, when it turns a mile and makes even journeymen spinners – no disrespect to Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka – appear extraordinarily dangerous. Outplayed in the T20s and aware that the gulf in quality between the sides was so huge that they needed to maximise home advantage, Sri Lanka threw up a deck that narrowed the gap between the sides. Barring the unforeseen, much of the same can be expected on Sunday and Wednesday during the second and third ODIs respectively. Sri Lanka have thrown down the gauntlet; it will be interesting to see how India respond.