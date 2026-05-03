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Ruturaj Gaikwad's batting form is also helping his captaincy: Fleming

He admitted that Gaikwad the batter was under stress as he had failed to cross 30 in his first seven games.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 07:18 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 07:18 IST
Sports NewsRuturaj GaikwadCSKCricketIPL

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