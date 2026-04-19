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'Ruturaj's mind appears to be a bit cluttered': Ashwin analyses CSK skipper

Ruturaj is currently experiencing one of his most difficult periods in the IPL, with only 82 runs in his first six matches this season.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 08:27 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 08:27 IST
sportsRuturaj GaikwadChennai Super KingsCricketIPLR Ashwin

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