Bumrah bags 100th Test wickets away from home

SA vs IND: Bumrah reaches milestone of 100 Test wickets away from home

Bumrah, who made his Test debut in South Africa in 2018, has played 25 Tests, 23 of which have come on the road

IANS
IANS, Centurion,
  • Dec 30 2021, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2021, 01:03 ist
India pacer Jasprit bumrah. Credit: AP/PTI photo

Adding another feather to his cap, Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday achieved the milestone of picking 100 wickets away from home in Test cricket.

The pacer got to the feat on Day 4 of the first Test between South Africa and India at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Van der Dussen became Bumrah's 100th Test victim in overseas conditions. The 28-year-old now has 105 wickets, out of which 101 have come away from home.

Bumrah, who made his Test debut in South Africa in 2018, has played 25 Tests, 23 of which have come on the road.

The fast bowler bowled a fiery spell and struck twice in the final half an hour to put India in control of the first Test. India are now 6 wickets away from winning the Test series opener in Centurion.

After dismissing van der Dussen, the pacer came up with a peach of a yorker that knocked over nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj in the penultimate delivery of the day on Wednesday.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jasprit Bumrah
India
South Africa
Sports News
Cricket

What's Brewing

Who invaded India? 'Not Aryans', says an IIT calendar

Who invaded India? 'Not Aryans', says an IIT calendar

In Pics | Biggest events the world witnessed in 2021

In Pics | Biggest events the world witnessed in 2021

Remembering Rajesh Khanna: Five iconic movies to watch

Remembering Rajesh Khanna: Five iconic movies to watch

Eat, listen to music, read books, meet in others’ homes

Eat, listen to music, read books, meet in others’ homes

Bali recycling scheme gives families pandemic lifeline

Bali recycling scheme gives families pandemic lifeline

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

 