SA20 follows IPL's path and should be taken to India in future, says Mark Boucher

Speaking on the same, Boucher expressed concerns and felt that scheduling does need to get better in the coming years.

"Something has to be done; we need to get the scheduling right. Our best players are playing in the league (SA20), which is needed for it to be a success.

"This tournament was on the cards for a long time, so there should've been discussions with New Zealand to reschedule the tour. Test cricket is the ultimate format of the game, and you want the best teams playing against each other."

Boucher also hoped to see Indian players' participation in the future editions of SA20.

The tournament has six teams and all of them are owned by IPL franchises.

"Not sure why (Indians are not playing in SA20). Can't answer it since it's above my pay grade. Maybe we will see them in the future.

"But we can't blame or question the BCCI about it. Look at the product (IPL) they have created."

"Some guys are disappointed at not playing Test cricket against New Zealand. But, this league has changed the lives of many South African cricketers; they are getting paid more. South Africa cricket needs this league."

ODIs might disappear in future

With many T20 leagues coming up across the globe, international cricket and its scheduling have taken a hit.

And, when asked if cricket is following the path of football, where clubs have great importance, Boucher agreed with it.

However, he warned that the T20 leagues could wipe out ODI cricket entirely, despite having hosted a successful World Cup last year in India.

"Yeah, it's going that way because people are making more money out of it. But, I hope that the players keep focusing on Test cricket."

"With so much of cricket being played around, one format will suffer, which seems to be the ODIs. And, despite having a successful (ODI) World Cup (last year), the format might disappear in the future," Boucher concluded.