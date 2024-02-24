Sachin Tendulkar meets J&K para cricket team captain, calls him a 'real hero, an inspiration'

Tendulkar told Lone, “What you have achieved cannot be achieved by anyone else”.

“When an eight-year old child suffers from such a trauma, overcoming that and then later in life becoming an inspiration for others, is a huge achievement,” Tendulkar said, adding “perhaps, you do not know what you have done”.

Tendulkar gifted him an autographed bat, saying “you may perhaps like it”.

The bat had a message which said “Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring”.

He then asked Lone to show his batting stance which the differently-abled obliged.

Later, Tendulkar met Lone’s family and told them he was very happy to have met the J&K para cricket team captain.

He also posed for a photograph with Lone’s family and friends.

Last month, after his video went viral, Tendulkar said on X that he wanted to meet Lone.

“And Amir has made the impossible possible. I am so touched watching this! Shows how much love and dedication he has for the game. Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport,” he posted on X.