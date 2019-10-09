Sachin Tendulkar to meet new MCA boss Vijay Patil

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 09 2019, 14:51pm ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2019, 15:05pm ist
Sachin Tendulkar (Reuters Photo)

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar is expected to share his inputs on ways to take Mumbai cricket forward when he meets the newly-elected MCA president Vijay Patil here on Thursday.

According to sources, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had requested Tendulkar for a meeting, which will take place at the BKC Centre at 2 PM.

A senior official told PTI that the newly-elected office-bearers will be looking for Tendulkar's advice on how to improve Mumbai cricket.

Mumbai are 41-time Ranji champions, the highest for any team but off late have not been able to make a mark in the domestic circuit.

Patil, who took charge as MCA's new boss, had categorically stated that cricket would be the focus point of the new managing committee.

