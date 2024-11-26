Sad to see you go, hope we can reunite: Delhi Capitals' co-owner Parth Jindal to Rishabh Pant

Capitals had released their captain Pant ahead of the IPL mega auction where he drew a record bid of Rs 27 crore from Lucknow Super Giants. The Capitals tried to get the swashbuckling southpaw back on day one of the auction but could not match LSG's bid after RTM was enabled.