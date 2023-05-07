Saha, Gill smash fifties to power GT to 227/2 vs LSG

The match is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 07 2023, 17:14 ist
  • updated: May 07 2023, 17:14 ist
Credit: Twitter/@gujarat_titans

Riding on quickfire half-centuries from openers Shubhman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha, Gujarat Titans posted a formidable total of 227/2 against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. The match is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

More to follow...

Sports News
Cricket
IPL
ipl 2023
GT
LSG
Indian Premier League

