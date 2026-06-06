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Homesportscricket

Sai Sudharsan proves his worth in Afghanistan test after coach Gautam Gambhir's promise

Sudharsan repaid the head coach's faith with an attractive 81 on the opening day of the match.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 14:09 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 14:09 IST
sportsCricketGautam Gambhirsai sudarshan

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