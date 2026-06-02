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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Sairaj Bahutule appointed as India's spin-bowling coach ahead of the Afghanistan Test.
Key points
• New spin coach
Sairaj Bahutule, a former India player, has been appointed as the spin-bowling coach for the Indian men's cricket team.
• Coaching credentials
Bahutule brings extensive experience as a player, domestic coach, and mentor of spin talent, including roles with IPL teams and India A.
• Team integration
His appointment comes just before the one-off Test against Afghanistan, adding immediate value to the squad.
• Player development
He has contributed to India's youth and pathway programmes, including coaching the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup-winning team.
• Leadership role
Bahutule served as head coach for multiple domestic teams and was a key member of the BCCI's National Cricket Academy setup.
Key statistics
2 Tests and 8 ODIs
International matches played by Bahutule
Nearly two decades
First-class career span
6,176 runs
First-class runs scored
630 wickets
First-class wickets taken
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Published 02 June 2026, 13:40 IST