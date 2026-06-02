Sairaj Bahutule appointed as India's spin-bowling coach ahead of the Afghanistan Test.

In one line

Key points

• New spin coach Sairaj Bahutule, a former India player, has been appointed as the spin-bowling coach for the Indian men's cricket team.

• Coaching credentials Bahutule brings extensive experience as a player, domestic coach, and mentor of spin talent, including roles with IPL teams and India A.

• Team integration His appointment comes just before the one-off Test against Afghanistan, adding immediate value to the squad.

• Player development He has contributed to India's youth and pathway programmes, including coaching the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup-winning team.