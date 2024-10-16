Sajid Khan inspires Pakistan turnaround after Duckett hundred

Crawley could not make the most of the reprieves, though, and fell to Noman Ali.
After a caught-behind appeal against Crawley had been turned down, left-arm spinner Noman cajoled his captain Shan Masood to review the decision and replays confirmed an edge.
Ollie Pope (29) made a start too before he was bowled through the gate by Sajid.
With Pakistan unleashing spin from both ends, Duckett found the sweep shot -- both traditional and reverse -- particularly productive and brought up his hundred with one such shot against Salman Agha.
Root (34), the world's top-ranked test batsman, added 86 runs with Duckett but fluffed a sweep shot against Sajid and dragged the ball onto his stumps.
Sajid ended Duckett's entertaining knock, which included 16 fours, when he had the opener caught in the slips.
Five balls later, the spinner clean bowled Harry Brook, who smashed a triple hundred in the opening test.
Noman returned to dismiss England captain Ben Stokes for one to turn the match on its head.
Earlier, Pakistan's lower order chipped in with useful runs after they resumed on 259-5.
Salman Agha (31), Aamer Jamal (37) and Pakistan's number 10 Noman (32) produced defiant cameos to take the hosts past the 350-mark.
Jamal, the lone seamer in the Pakistan attack, suffered a hip injury while batting and has been used sparingly.
England comprehensively won the opening test, also in Multan, to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.