Sajid Khan inspires Pakistan turnaround after Duckett hundred

It was a far cry from their swashbuckling batting earlier in the day when England scored at almost seven-an-over in the first 10.

Duckett (114) led the way, forging 50-plus partnerships with Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope and Joe Root.

The feisty left-hander combined in a breezy 73-run opening stand with Zak Crawley, who led a charmed life before falling for 27.

Crawley survived a run-out after a mix-up with Duckett only because bowler Sajid Khan had broken the stumps before he could collect the ball.

Sajid suffered more disappointment when Crawley was adjudged lbw in his next over but the decision was reversed after replays confirmed the ball would have missed the stumps.