Sajid takes 8 wickets to give Pak chance of Test win

Sajid takes eight wickets to give Pakistan chamce of Test win

Resuming on 76-7, the hosts needed to reach 101 to avoid following on after Pakistan declared their first innings at 300-4 in the rain-affected encounter

AFP
AFP, Dhaka,
  • Dec 08 2021, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 11:43 ist
Pakistan's Sajid Khan (C back) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh's Taijul Islam during the final day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Credit: AFP Photo

Sajid Khan took 8-42 as Pakistan bowled out Bangladesh for 87 runs in the first innings of the second Test Wednesday and enforced the follow-on in search of victory on the final day in Dhaka.

Resuming on 76-7, the hosts needed to reach 101 to avoid following on after Pakistan declared their first innings at 300-4 in the rain-affected encounter.

But they added just 11 runs to their overnight score as Sajid and Shaheen Afridi mopped up the tail in the space of only six overs, leaving Bangladesh trailing Pakistan by 213 runs.

Sajid, who claimed six wickets on the previous day, struck in his first over of the morning to trap Taijul Islam leg before for nought before Afridi bowled Khaled Ahmed, also for a duck, next over.

Shakib Al Hasan was the last man dismissed when he holed out a catch to Azhar Ali at short cover off Sajid after making 33 runs, the highest in the Bangladesh innings.

Only 63.2 overs of play were possible in the first three days because of rain and bad light.

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after an eight-wicket win in Chittagong.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pakistan
Bangladesh
Cricket
Sports News

What's Brewing

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

India among most unequal nations; 1% hold 22% income

India among most unequal nations; 1% hold 22% income

B'luru: Death by speeding car shatters migrant's dream

B'luru: Death by speeding car shatters migrant's dream

Wedding note from Katrina-Vicky to guests goes viral

Wedding note from Katrina-Vicky to guests goes viral

DH Toon | 'Be the change you want to see'

DH Toon | 'Be the change you want to see'

Bescom EV charging stations at 74 locations

Bescom EV charging stations at 74 locations

Indian-origin physician chosen for NASA space missions

Indian-origin physician chosen for NASA space missions

 