Samarth ton puts Karnataka in control

On a pitch as lively, the prudent approach of the batsmen perfectly fit the narrative. The proceedings did border on the ennui but then it was the only way Karnataka could have wriggled out of a precarious situation and then onto a position of strength on the opening day of their Elite Group ‘B’ Ranji Trophy tie against Madhya Pradesh.

R Samarth, not nearly as fluent as usual but effective much the same, was in charge of this turnaround as his unbeaten 105 not out guided Karnataka to 233 for 3 in 86 overs at stumps. Karun Nair would have sighed in relief at the end of this effort at the Navule stadium in Shivamogga on Tuesday.

With the curator leaving on a healthy grass carpet as promised, Nair’s choice would have been to field first. No luck. The Karnataka skipper lost the toss and Shubham Sharma opted to bowl.

The decision worked in that MP were able to pick up three established scalps, but Karnataka’s final score more so sheds light on how lacking MP are in the bowling department. Had Avesh Khan and Ishwar Pandey been around, perhaps the toss would have played a bigger role in dictating the course, but since pacemen Gourav Yadav, Ravi Yadav and Kuldeep Sen created opportunities by the bushel and reaped in straws, MP were reduced to men baking under the searing sun with ‘transition phase’ writ on their faces.

It must be said, though, that the four seamers, Venkatesh Iyer included, were particularly good in maintaining strict lines and lengths throughout. Only, Samarth’s blade was in no mood to catch an edge. The same was the case when Nair (22) and KV Siddharth (61 not out) were at the crease, but neither was as comically involved in the process as Samarth.

Having said that, Samarth did play the line and retort to the occasional edge out with soft hands. In fact, he nicked the ball to the slip cordon on three occasions and on each instance, the ball fell short. In a nutshell, Samarth never looked settled, but he was.

In leaving length balls outside the off stump or defending the same at the stumps, there was intention. The left leg was planted in line without indecision. There was never a full flow of the blade, instead a conscious effort to rely on timing. Angles were used. Placement paramount.

The rest, barring Samarth and Siddharth, didn’t leave much to write about. Devdutt Padikkal (0) aimlessly let his bat wander in response to Ravi's left-arm zeal and gave Himanshu Mantri, the wicketkeeper, a tough catch in the second over.

Gourav was rewarded for his exuberance through Rohan Kadam’s (9) scalp - a nick to Rajat Patidar at second slip off a length ball. Kuldeep bowled a couple of crackers but only ended with the wicket of Nair, though both the balls incited an edge through to the 'keeper.

Siddharth was let off the hook as Kuldeep had overstepped and lost the chance to be on a hat-trick. Thereafter, Siddharth set shop, ably so in the 150-run stand, while Samarth continued to build towards becoming Karnataka’s first centurion this season. The moment was etched with a leap and a finger on the lips. Not very Samarth but neither was this knock.