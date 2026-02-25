<p>Team India will enter their encounter against Zimbabwe at the Eden Garden in Kolkata on Thursday (February 26), having more questions that answers to keep themselves alive in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=t20%20world%20cup">T20 World Cup 2026</a>. </p><p>A 76-run hammering against South Africa on Sunday meant that the 'Men in Blue' require to win both their matches against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Zimbabwe">Zimbabwe</a> and the West Indies in the Super Eight stage. </p><p>The loss also exposed several cracks in the team, which were band-aided through wins in the first round. </p><p>Not only will India eye a win, the margin of the victory will also be crucial to improve the Net Run Rate (NRR), which currently stands at -3.80 as both South Africa and West Indies have won by large margins, resulting in skyrocketing NRR for them.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Explained: How can Pakistan qualify for semifinal after defeat to England?.<p><strong>Top order issues</strong></p><p>Team India need to fix issues at the top of the order. Entering the tournament, Abhishek Sharma, ranked No.1 T20I batter, and Ishan Kishan had sealed the roles with explosive batting against New Zealand and South Africa in bilateral series. </p><p>However, Abhishek's sudden dip in form has been a cause of concern. He has registered three ducks in as many matches before being dismissed for 15 runs in his fourth outing against SA. </p><p>His lack of runs have come owing to challenging pitches and off-spinners, who have taken the new ball. </p><p>Abhishek can take a leaf out of England skipper Harry Brook's performance against Pakistan. He had to adapt to slower Sri Lankan pitches, which he did. On Tuesday, his century took England into the semifinal. </p><p>Batting at No. 3, Tilak Varma has also had a tough time batting within the powerplay, often in the first over. </p><p>Abhishek's lean patch has changed Varma's role to play a supportive and rebuilding role along with Kishan, who has played at a much faster even as wickets have fallen around him. </p><p>Varma's strike rate of 118 is a major cause of concern, especially with the southpaw batting inside the powerplay on each of the innings. This is much lower than his career strike rate of 141. </p><p>Further, captain Suryakumar Yadav has also scored at just 127, much lower than his career strike rate of 161. </p><p>Had it not been for the acceleration given by Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya, India would have struggled to reach par totals in a couple of matches at least.</p><p>India could also miss the services of Rinku Singh, who has reportedly returned home due to a family emergency. </p><p><strong>The Samson question</strong> </p><p>With opposition teams using off-spin with the new ball, a right-handed batter at the top could add some variety to the batting order. </p><p>The inclusion of Sanju Samson could only act as a quick fix as the wicket-keeper is not in the best of forms either. </p><p>India also have an option to play skipper Yadav at No. 3 and demote Varma to No. 4. </p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Explained: Why ICC promised to refund Kolkata, Ahmedabad tickets if Pakistan reach semis or finals.<p>However, Zimbabwe could pose a greater threat with its pacer trio of Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and the pacy Brad Evans. </p><p><strong>Indian bowling in better place</strong></p><p>With the ball, India have little to worry despite a conceding 187 against South Africa after having them at 20 for three inside the Powerplay. </p><p>The bowling has been spearheaded the pace ace Jasprit Bumrah and has been carried forward in the middle overs by Varun Chakaravarthy and Hardik Pandya. Arshdeep Singh has also done his job at the top and in the death overs. </p><p>Axar Patel, who was dropped against South Africa, is set to return for the match against Zimbabwe. He could potentially replace Rinku Singh if the batter is not available or is likely to play in place of Washington Sundar. </p><p><strong>India's predicted playing 11</strong></p><p><strong>India: </strong>Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah</p><p><strong>Squads: </strong></p><p><strong>India:</strong> Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.</p><p><strong>Zimbabwe:</strong> Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran.</p>