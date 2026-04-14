Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Sanju Samson named ICC Men's Player of March 2024 for his pivotal T20 World Cup performances.
Key highlights
• ICC Player of the Month
Sanju Samson won the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March 2024, recognizing his standout contributions in India's T20 World Cup campaign.
• T20 World Cup heroics
Samson played a defining role in India's title defense, excelling in high-pressure matches despite not starting in the initial games.
• Record-breaking streak
Samson's award extends a streak where players from five different countries won the monthly honor over the past five months.
• Amelia Kerr's achievement
New Zealand's Amelia Kerr won the Women's Player of the Month for March, recognized for her all-round performances against Zimbabwe and South Africa.
• Global fan and panel vote
Both awards were decided through a combined vote of global fans and a specialist panel of former players and media representatives.
Key statistics
275 runs
Samson's March runs
137.50
Samson's March average
199.27
Samson's March strike rate
16 wickets
Kerr's ODI wickets in March
7/34
Kerr's ODI career-best figures
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 14 April 2026, 09:57 IST