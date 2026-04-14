Sanju Samson named ICC Men's Player of March 2024 for his pivotal T20 World Cup performances.

Key highlights

• ICC Player of the Month Sanju Samson won the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March 2024, recognizing his standout contributions in India's T20 World Cup campaign.

• T20 World Cup heroics Samson played a defining role in India's title defense, excelling in high-pressure matches despite not starting in the initial games.

• Record-breaking streak Samson's award extends a streak where players from five different countries won the monthly honor over the past five months.

• Amelia Kerr's achievement New Zealand's Amelia Kerr won the Women's Player of the Month for March, recognized for her all-round performances against Zimbabwe and South Africa.