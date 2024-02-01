Sarfaraz can be the weapon to blunt England

Apart from all this, the major reason behind Rohit attaining full charge was the street-smartness he brought to the table. Winning one IPL itself is difficult but five was something sensational. Yes, Rohit was blessed with a great scouting and coaching staff, but trophies are won on the field and Rohit contributed significantly with his decision making — especially the spur of the moment ones. No matter what support system a captain has, it’s those decisions made in crunch moments that matter and Rohit had that X factor. His ice-cool captaincy played a key role in MI winning the hard-fought 2017 and 2o19 IPL finals. The decisions he made were seemingly purely on instinct alone.