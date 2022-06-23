Sarfaraz Khan keeps Mumbai on even keel

Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan smashed a fourth century of a sensational season but Madhya Pradesh batters ensured the spoils were shared between the two teams for a second straight day in the Ranji Trophy final with a disciplined show here on Thursday.

Just like Wednesday when neither team failed to grab the initiative, Thursday saw some fine performances from both the camps in an engaging but at times attritional battle to set the stage up for a potentially match-changing Moving Day at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. At stumps, MP were on 123/1 after bowling out Mumbai for 374.

Madhya Pradesh began the day on a rousing note, bagging a wicket off the second ball as the immensely impressive Gaurav Yadav (4/106) finally got the rewards for some wonderful bowling, trapping the dangerous all-rounder Shams Mulani with the second ball of the day.

That and a peach of an out-swinger from Gaurav to castle Tanush Kotian were the only moments of joy for MP on an overcast morning as Sarfaraz (134, 243b, 335m 13x4, 2x6), enjoying a second successive season of rich returns, single-handedly powered Mumbai with an innings of great character.

Sarfaraz, normally an attacking batter, initially opted to play defensively as MP bowlers, especially pacers Gaurav and Anubhav Agarwal kept delivering those teasing lines and lengths. Their modus operandi was the tried and tested, keep taking the ball away before slipping one in to constantly keep the batters on their toes. And the out-swingers were mostly in and around off-stump, demanding immense concentration from the batters.

Sarfaraz essayed every bit of that for a vast majority of his innings. He played with a straight bat, barely chased the ones outside the off stump and attacked those within his hitting zone. Even when Mulani and Tanush Kotian departed and Mumbai were in a spot of bother at 288/7, Sarfaraz didn’t lose his focus. He defended strongly, rotated the strike nicely with tail-enders before pressing on the accelerator after touching the 80s.

As he closed in on his seventh first-class century, the audacious shots came out of the closet. He played the scoop off a pacer while in the 90s before reaching the three-figure mark with a gorgeous straight drive. He leapt in delight and celebrated with an act dedicated to late Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala before shedding tears of joy.

Madhya Pradesh, however, recovered well in the post lunch session and then went about laying the foundation for a strong total. First Yash Dubey (44 batting, 131b, 6x4) and Himanshu Mantri (31, 50b, 3x4, 2x6) forged a 47-run opening stand where they showed good patience at the beginning and then slowly shifted gears, largely attacking Mumbai’s in-form spinner Mulani.

Dubey continued to bat with gumption even after Mantri departed, forming a fine 76-run undefeated alliance with Shubham Sharma (41 batting, 65b, 6x4). The two paced their innings well, picking up runs at the beginning of their stand before shutting shop with around 45 minutes left for stumps. They figured the pitch was easing up and, therefore, better to enforce the issue on the third day.