Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav in as India elect to bat against New Zealand in 1st Test at Bengaluru

India made two changes with Sarfaraz Khan replacing an injured Shubman Gill, who was not '100%' according to the skipper, and Kuldeep Yadav replacing seamer Akash Deep as a third spinner.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 04:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 04:28 IST
India NewsSports NewsCricketNew Zealand

Follow us on :

Follow Us