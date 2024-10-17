Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav in as India elect to bat against New Zealand in 1st Test at Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the rain-truncated opening Test here on Thursday.</p>.<p>India made two changes with Sarfaraz Khan replacing an injured Shubman Gill, who was not "100 per cent" according to the skipper, and Kuldeep Yadav replacing seamer Akash Deep as a third spinner.</p>.<p>"Shubman Gill was unavailable for selection of the first Test due to a neck stiffness," the Indian team management informed after the toss.</p>.<p>The first day’s play was washed out due to persistent rain.</p>.Women's T20 World Cup Semi-final: Australia start overwhelming favourites against South Africa.<p>India and New Zealand will play two more Tests, at Pune from October 24-28 and at Mumbai from November 1-5.</p>.<p>Teams: </p><p>India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj </p><p>New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke.</p>