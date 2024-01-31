Sarfaraz, Saurabh get their due

Bengaluru: Indian cricket is replete with stories of those who slipped through the cracks (read as: Amol Mazumdar).
Cliques, burgeoning national talent, wrong era, injuries, disciplinary concerns and some such were the reasons why those with talent - even if exceptional - remained in the shadows.
Let’s see, since India’s Test debut at Lord’s in 1932, only 309 players have ever received a Test call-up so keeping people out on most occasions is unavoidable.
Over the last few years, another parameter has entered the conversation to further complicate this process, and it goes by the name ‘Indian Premier League’.
More so over the last five years, players who have put up worthy performances in the franchise league are being fast-tracked into the side. That's not to say they can get away with not putting up good numbers at the first-class level.
Since 2008, the inception year of the IPL, approximately 50 players have represented India in Tests. But a trend began to unfold around the 2016-17 season where cricketers shot to the spotlight because of the IPL and were right away in the reckoning for the Test cap.
From Hardik Pandya to Jasprit Bumrah, from Rishabh Pant to Yashaswi Jaiswal, and on it goes. There is no questioning their quality at the highest level. After all, they could not have thrived in the IPL environment without something in them, but their process of graduation has been quicker.
Monday, in that sense, was a small victory for those who believe that Ranji Trophy performances, sans IPL boost, will also be rewarded.
Sarfaraz Khan and Saurabh Kumar were injected into the squad as replacements for India’s second Test against England, starting in Visakhapatnam from February 2.
In and of itself, that doesn’t say much because this is a desperate last-minute dash to fill voids left by Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul. However, the selectors sifted through the numbers and picked out two absolute behemoths of domestic cricket.
Sarfaraz: Age: 26; Matches: 45; Runs: 3912; Highest: 301 n.o.; Average: 69.85; Strike rate: 70.48; 100s: 14; 50s: 11.
Saurabh: Age: 30; Matches: 68; Wickets: 290; Best in an innings: 8/64; Best in a match: 14/65; Average: 24.41; Economy: 2.76; Strike rate: 53; Fifers: 22.
There is no saying how much longer they could have kept these two out of the side. Still, there was no denying that after Sarfaraz’s 160-ball 161 and Saurabh’s fifer in India A’s second unofficial Test against England A in Ahmedabad, they had to put them on the list of people who could get a look in.
Frankly, Sarfaraz and Saurabh don’t fit (with pun intended) the definition of a modern-day Indian cricketer. They are not exactly advertisable material, what with their portly bodies, but that can't deny their numbers.
That is one of the only reasons Sarfaraz was rejected repeatedly for years on end though he has been on a tear since his first-class debut for Mumbai in 2014.
Then there was the age-fraud drama, some disciplinary concerns, a father who doesn’t know when to stop being nose-deep in his eldest son’s career if not in the faces of other coaches, and not-so-great IPL seasons (585 runs in 50 matches).
There’s a lot Sarfaraz has had to deal with to get here. It’s impressive enough that he has lived up to the hype which he garnered when he broke the Harris Shield inter-school tournament record at age 12.
Saurabh, on the contrary, was a late starter without any real backing. He debuted for Railways a few days after Sarfaraz did, but became an absolute necessity for Uttar Pradesh once he moved. He seems like the antithesis to Sarfaraz’s flamboyance, but he’s more than baroque with a ball in hand.
In the IPL? He was picked up by Punjab Kings in 2017-18, and never played a game for them or for anyone else since.
Perhaps they will get their Test caps. Perhaps they won’t. The outcome bears little significance as of now because this move - to reward good, red-ball domestic talent - is a throwback to what it was. And that, many purists would agree, is as good a sign as any.