SC refuses to consider PIL for stopping IPL matches due to coronavirus

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to consider urgently a PIL on taking up safety measures during IPL 2020 matches or postponing the cricket tournament beginning on March 29 in view of fear of coronavirus outbreak.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Aniruddha Bose told the counsel seeking urgent hearing to approach the top court after Holi vacations.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

“We are sitting in vacation and taking up those matters which can't be deferred. If matches are to begin from March 29, you can mention it on reopening,” the bench told him.

The top court is set to re-open on March 16 after a week-long break.

]

Petitioner Mohan Babu Agrawal sought a direction to stop or defer IPL matches in order to avoid large gathering till the Coronavirus was fully controlled. He also asked for taking “effective, strong and war footing steps to curb the outbreak of Covid 19”.

Eight teams with about 200 players and 120 support staff will be directly involved with the matches. There would be 50-60 foreign players and as many support staff, he submitted.