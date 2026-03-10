<p>Ahmedabad: Sports is a great leveller. The moment one gets arrogant, and starts thinking they are bigger than the team or game, it can pull you down and force you to hide the hubris. But the moment one realises their mistake and embraces humility, it can offer unquantifiable joy in redemption. Ask Ishan Kishan.</p>.<p>Until the squad for the T20 World Cup was announced late last December, Kishan seemed lost to Indian cricket. Following a fallout with the team management during the 2023-24 tour of South Africa and subsequent transgressions like defying authority and choosing to train privately instead of playing domestic cricket, it looked like Kishan would go the wrong way like many gifted but temperamental cricketers of the past.</p>.<p>But better sense prevailed in the nick of time and the 27-year-old started to mend his ways, taking solace in his family and holy scriptures. He started to treat the sport with respect, put in the long hours at practice and got the bat to do the talking. While he knew the way back was long and arduous, he just focussed on maximising his skills and waiting for his turn. It happened in December when he was chosen for the World Cup, a moment Kishan saved on his phone to savour for the rest of his life.</p>.T20 World Cup win is fulfilment of a personal promise, says Hardik Pandya.<p>“When the meeting to pick the squad for the World Cup was about to happen, Surya bhai (Suryakumar Yadav) called me. I took a screenshot of that. I had a feeling he called me regarding the World Cup. He directly asked me if I wanted to win the World Cup. I replied saying ‘Do you have the trust in me’. He said ‘I trust you’. And that was it,” said a candid Kishan during a media interaction following India’s T20 World Cup triumph on Sunday night where he was one of the star performers with 317 runs and three half-centuries, including one in the final.</p>.<p>When asked how he kept himself motivated throughout the low period, Kishan, speaking like an elderly statesman with every sentence measured and oozing with maturity, said self-belief and humbleness were the key. “I think the first thing is that, no matter how bad your time is, it is very important to trust yourself. When you start doubting yourself, it creates a pressure on our game. It does not help you individually and as a team as well. So it’s very important to have self-confidence and keep working hard.</p>.<p>“When you help others even during your bad time, good things will happen to you eventually. That’s what I learned in domestic cricket. It was such a tough time where I couldn’t focus on myself. But then I thought why not take the team (Jharkhand) forward. I could learn something from that. Your company is also important during tough times. You don't want any negative people around you. Have good company, work hard, keep faith in yourself and stay happy. That was my mantra,” added Kishan.</p>.<p>The reborn Kishan revealed that playing the final wasn’t easy as he lost his cousin, but words of encouragement from Hardik Pandya, whom he’s very close to, helped him handle the emotion better.</p>.<p>“I was not planning to say this, but I’ll say this. My cousin sister, I lost her yesterday. I got to know during the practice session that I lost her in a car accident. She always wanted me to score big runs. I was not feeling so good yesterday, but today was a big day. So rather than keeping my emotions ahead of the game, I just thought the best thing I can do is score runs for her.</p>.<p>“And that was the message when I looked up after scoring my 50. This was for my sister. And I am very proud. There was a lot of hunger inside me. I wasn’t alright. I spoke to Hardik bhai, and he told me that it won’t be easy, but you have to keep the team ahead because it’s not an individual sport. I had the anger inside me, why bad things happen to good people.” </p>.<p>Kishan also said he drew inspiration from Virat Kohli on how to maintain one’s hunger and passion for the game. “Imagine for example, Virat bhai is batting. If I’m trying to look for the No. 3 position in the team, I have to know what Virat bhai was capable of, what changes he could do to just be in the team. How hard I need to work. How much hunger I need to have. How much effort I need to put in like he’s been doing it for so many years. It’s not easy at all.”</p>