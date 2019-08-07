Seasoned Gautam joins Goa

Seasoned wicket-keeper batsman CM Gautam, who had sought a No Objection Certificate from the Karnataka State Cricket Association, on Wednesday confirmed he would be turning up for Goa this upcoming domestic season.

'Hurt' at being dropped last season and not being informed about the decision, it was inevitable the 33-year-old, an integral part of Karnataka's all-conquering side that claimed double-treble (Ranji Trophy, Irani Cup and Vijay Hazare) between 2013-15, would seek a newer destination. Gautam spoke to DH about his decision and plans ahead. Excerpts

On leaving Karnataka: I needed a fresh challenge and a new atmosphere after 11 seasons with Karnataka. I've achieved everything there was to achieve. To play for Karnataka is not an easy task and I've had the chance to do it for a decade. It's been a fantastic journey. But I felt it was the right time to move out. I want to go out and enjoy my cricket in the twilight of my career.

Why Goa, considering they are in Plate Division (Ranji Trophy): I was very happy with their plans when they approached me. They have a good side and it's sad they got relegated to Plate last season. In their quest to return to Elite, they wanted someone with my experience. They are very clear with what they want to achieve. The main goal is to earn promotion back to the Elite division. (Former Karnataka batsman) Amit (Verma) is also there. We have to share our experience and motivate youngsters. If I'm able to help them gain promotion back to Elite, it would be a different sort of achievement.

On the disappointment of being dropped last season: Obviously, it hurts a lot on being dropped after playing for so many seasons. What hurt me the most was the total lack of communication from the officials. It's fine to be dropped but having played 11 years for Karnataka and achieved so much, team-wise and personally, they could have at least informed me about the decision. My record speaks for itself. Two double hundreds and over 4500 runs. Anyways, I'm thankful to KSCA for giving me a chance to represent the State for this long.

