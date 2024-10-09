Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Second T20: Nitish and Rinku power India to 221/9

The duo put up a crucial 108-run stand for the fourth wicket to pull India out of a precarious position.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 15:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 15:10 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndia vs Bangladesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us