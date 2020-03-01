Second Test: India 90-6 after dismissing New Zealand for 235 on day 2

India struggled to 90 for six in their second innings after dismissing New Zealand for 235 on day two of the second Test at the Hagley Oval here on Sunday.

At stumps, Rishabh Pant (1) and Hanuma Vihari (5) were at the crease with India leading by 97 runs with four wickets in hand.

Earlier, Indian pacers led India's fightback on the second day with the trio of Mohammed Shami (4/81), Jasprit Bumrah (3/62) and Umesh Yadav (1/46) sharing eight wickets.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (2/22) claimed two wickets and also took a stunning one-handed airborne catch at deep mid-wicket contribute to the team.

Tom Latham (52) and Kyle Jamieson (49) were the top-scorers as New Zealand ended their first innings seven runs short of India's first innings total of 242.

In their second essay, India once again found the going tough against the New Zealand pace battery with Mayank Agarwal (3), Prithvi Shaw (14) and skipper Virat Kohli (14) returning to the hut quickly.

Earlier, resuming at 63 for no loss, New Zealand were reduced to 142 for five at lunch with the Indian pace trio dominating the proceedings.

India claimed the rest of the five wickets in the second session which ended with the dismissal of Jamieson, who fell a run short of his maiden Test half-century.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 242

New Zealand 1st innings: 235 allout in 73.1 overs (Tom Latham 52 Kyle Jamieson 49; Jasprit Bumrah 3/62, Mohammed Shami 4/81, Ravindra Jadeja 2/22).

India second innings: 90 for 6 in 36 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 24; Trent Boult 3/12)