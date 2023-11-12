Sehwag faces backlash after 'bye bye Pakistan' tweet, says 'respect is a two-way street'

“Behave like a sportsman Viru. You are not a troll. Hope you know the pain of losing the tournament. We have an issue with Pakistan but those can be dealt with through proper channels. Winning or losing is part of a game,” said another user.

However, after the widespread criticism, the former cricketer took to social media and sent out a message on how the neigbouring country has several times in the past come up with “ridiculous allegations” against India.

In context of Pakistani cricketers accusing India and ICC of fowl play, Sehwag said, "In the 21st century there have been 6 ODI world cups. In 6 attempts, only once in 2007 did we not qualify for the semi-finals and have qualified in 5 of the last 6 World cups. On the other hand only once have Pakistan qualified for the semis in 6 attempts in 2011. And they come up with ridiculous allegations blaming ICC and BCCI for changing balls and pitch.”