Sehwag faces backlash after 'bye bye Pakistan' tweet, says 'respect is a two-way street'

Virender Sehwag has yet again faced backlash for his unfiltered post on social media. After Sri Lanka lost to New Zealand by five wickets in the ongoing cricket cup, Sehwag trolled Pakistan in a “Bye Bye Pakistan” post on platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
New Zealand’s victory ruled out Pakistan’s shot at the semi finals.
Quoting his own post, Sehwag said that the specialty of Pakistan is that the teams that they support start to play like them hinting at Sri Lanka. “Pakistan ki khaas baat hai ki jis team ko Pakistan support karti hai, woh team Pakistan ki tarah khelne lagti hai. Sorry Sri Lanka(sic).”
While many took the post light heartedly, it did not go well with many others.
“I don’t think cricketers should troll. Leave the trolling on us. But you can do it. After all you are the brand ambassador of a guthka company,” wrote a user Sumit Saurabh.
“Behave like a sportsman Viru. You are not a troll. Hope you know the pain of losing the tournament. We have an issue with Pakistan but those can be dealt with through proper channels. Winning or losing is part of a game,” said another user.
However, after the widespread criticism, the former cricketer took to social media and sent out a message on how the neigbouring country has several times in the past come up with “ridiculous allegations” against India.
In context of Pakistani cricketers accusing India and ICC of fowl play, Sehwag said, "In the 21st century there have been 6 ODI world cups. In 6 attempts, only once in 2007 did we not qualify for the semi-finals and have qualified in 5 of the last 6 World cups. On the other hand only once have Pakistan qualified for the semis in 6 attempts in 2011. And they come up with ridiculous allegations blaming ICC and BCCI for changing balls and pitch.”
He also added that the prime minster of Pakistan has mocked India for losing to other teams despite defeating Pakistan. “Upon reaching here , their player post pictures of enjoying tea in Hyderabad with sarcasm to mock our soldier. The PCB chief on camera refers to our country as Dushman Mulk,” his post read.
He said that respect was a two-way street and he would be good to whoever behaved well with India, and those who did not, he would prefer to send them back to their country, both “on field and off-field.”