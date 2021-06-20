Sehwag found this bit of umpiring in the WTC final 'funny'

The ongoing World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand may have been marred by the rain so far, but it has still produced some moments to be remembered in the coming days. And one of them has amused former Indian opener Virender Sehwag.

The play began on Day 2 after the first day was washed off due to rain. New Zealand won the toss and sent India to bat under overcast conditions. During the 41st over of India's first innings, New Zealand's left-arm fast-medium bowler Trent Boult bowled a delivery to Virat Kohli that was going down the leg side. The Indian captain attempted to flick the ball but missed it, and the ball landed in wicketkeeper BJ Watling’s gloves.

The New Zealand players appealed in unison. Umpire Richard Illingworth walked straight across to the square-leg umpire Michael Gough and they both had a chat. Even though Boult was convinced that Kohli was out, and urged Kane Williamson to go for the DRS, the latter decided not to review. Despite New Zealand not taking the review, the on-field umpires referred it to the third umpires. This incident, Sehwag said, was 'funny'.

"Funny umpiring there with Virat. No decision given by the umpire and it automatically became a review. Tuning in to the Women’s test match for the time being, hoping for Harman and Punam to save the Test match," he tweeted.