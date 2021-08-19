Mushtaq Ali T20s from Oct 27; Ranji Trophy from Jan 5

Senior cricket to start with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 from Oct 27; Ranji Trophy to begin Jan 5

The Vijay Hazare Trophy (National One Dayers) will be played from December 1 to 29th

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 19 2021, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 10:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The BCCI has issued a fresh itinerary for domestic cricket in India with the 2021-22 season of the Ranji Trophy tournament scheduled to be played between Jan. 5 to March 20.

The Ranji Trophy wasn't held during last season due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the logistical obstacles faced for having an extended bio-bubble for 38 teams.

The blue-riband tournament is back in BCCI's domestic calendar but the senior men's cricket will commence from Oct. 27 with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which will be held after the IPL in order to ensure availability of quality cricketers.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy (National One Dayers) will be played from Dec. 1 to 29, while the senior women will play their first tournament -- also National One Dayers -- from Oct. 20 to Nov. 20.

The season starts with women's and men's U-19 one dayers (Vinoo Mankad) starting Sept. 20 and will be followed by U-19 challenger trophy for both women and men starting Oct. 25 and 26 respectively.

The U-25 (State A) One dayers will be held from Nov. 9 to Dec. 10 while the CK Nayudu Trophy (also U-25 from previous year's U-23) will start from Jan. 6.

The groupings

For the senior men's tournaments (Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy), the 38 teams will be divided into six groups. There will be five Elite Groups with six teams each and one Plate group with eight teams.

For the U-25 level, there will be five Elite Groups of six teams each and one Plate group of seven teams.

